A bird owner unexpectedly surrendered 836 parakeets during two trips in four days to the Detroit Animal Welfare Group (DAWG) in Romeo, Michigan, the organization says.

The owner brought nearly five hundred parakeets, crammed into seven cages, to the nonprofit on December 23, according to Fox 2 Detroit, citing a DAWG Facebook post. The group was blindsided by the drop-off and rushed to “set up proper temporary housing.” Fortunately, DAWG had recently received a parakeet food donation.

The nonprofit says it received assistance from Jojo’s Flying Friends in Romeo. Jojo’s Flying Friends took on more than 100 birds including, “the babies that require hand feeding,” according to the DAWG.

This little fella has beautiful light blue plumage under his wings and on his chest. He is being hand fed as he has no mom feeding him. Posted by Detroit Animal Welfare Group (DAWG) on Sunday, December 26, 2021

DAWG described the parakeets’ previous living situation as “very unhealthy” and dubbed the owner as “irresponsible.”

While members of DAWG were expecting more assistance from rescues groups Birds and Beaks and East Michigan Bird Rescue on Sunday, it says it received a second unexpected drop-off by the resident, who brought an additional 339 parakeets. The second surrender brought the total number of parakeets to 836.

We thought 497 parakeets was alot …. Until they surrendered 339 more in boxes this afternoon. The grand total of… Posted by Detroit Animal Welfare Group (DAWG) on Sunday, December 26, 2021

Birds and Beaks and East Michigan Bird Rescue took in about 400 birds on Sunday after the second surrender, according to DAWG.

“The parakeets will be available for adoption through the four organizations housing them once they are evaluated by a veterinarian and healthy,” DAWG wrote in a Facebook post on Monday. The organization says it is adding a bird-specific application to its website soon.

The birds have a life expectancy of 7-15 years, according to the animal welfare group. They will need food, water, daily cage-cleaning, daily interaction with their future owners, and daily flight time.