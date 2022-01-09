Authorities in Texas say a man saved a 63-year-old male motorist from drowning after his vehicle drove off of a ferry dock and plunged into a body of water.

The incident occurred in the early evening of December 31 at the Lynchburg Ferry Landing in Baytown, according to the Harris County Precinct 8 Constable’s Office.

While in the parking lot of the nearby Monument Inn restaurant, Robert Moore and his wife watched as the vehicle drove off the ferry dock and into the water.

“Mr. Moore immediately ran to the edge of the landing and jumped into the water without regard for his own safety,” wrote the constable’s office.

Moore tried to gain access to the vehicle and had the driver unlock the doors, at which point the driver exited the car. Moore pulled him to the vehicle’s bumper, and others helped the man to safety. The brave rescuer stayed with the man until first responders arrived.

Deputies with the constable’s office were dispatched to the area at approximately 6:10 p.m.

The 63-year-old motorist, who sustained minor injuries, was then transported to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake Hospital, according to the constable’s office.

“This incident likely would have resulted in a loss of life and would have left a family in mourning,” the constable’s office wrote in its release. “Mr. Moore’s swift response undoubtedly saved the man’s life.”

The Houston Police Department’s dive team responded to the scene and recovered the vehicle, according to ABC 13.