First responders in New Jersey rescued a woman who fell through the ice of a frigid lake after she successfully saved her dogs that had fallen in the water.

At approximately 12:25 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Hopewell Township Police Department (HTPD) in Mercer County responded to a report that a woman fell through the ice at the Rosedale Lake, according to an HTPD release.

The 37-year-old woman went onto the ice to save her dogs who had fallen into the water, the Hopewell Township Facebook page stated. HTPD Lt. James Rosso told NJ.com the Princeton woman fell through the ice after successfully rescuing the dogs.

Officers Mike Peterson and Jonathan Pauciullo were the first officers on the scene, Rosso said. Authorities found the woman approximately 25 yards from shore, and she was reportedly “flailing around and struggling to keep her head above the water,” the HTPD reported.

Additional first responders arrived on the scene, including Union Fire and Rescue Squad Deputy Chief William Tunnicliffe, the Hopewell Township stated on Facebook. Peterson threw a rope rescue bag to the woman, which was a stellar toss, according to WPVI.

“It landed perfectly a foot from her. Throwing a rope is not easy,” said Tunnicliffe.

First responders then pulled the woman to shore.