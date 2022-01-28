A woman and her dog were rescued after falling into a partially frozen Colorado pond, authorities say.

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at a pond in the 2800 block of Centennial, Colorado, southeast of Denver, according to the South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR).

SMFR is on scene of an ice rescue at a pond in the 2800 block of E. Easter Ave. After a dog fell through the ice, an adult female tried to rescue it and also fell through. They were assisted to safety prior to emergency crews arriving and are being evaluated by paramedics now. pic.twitter.com/lSdBuY45DN — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) January 27, 2022

The woman was walking her dog when the pup chased a flock of geese onto the ice and fell into the water roughly 40 feet from shore, the SMFR said. The woman attempted to save her dog but also fell into the pond.

A citizen, whom the SMFR did not identify, pulled the woman and the dog to safety. KUSA reports it was her husband. “That person slid on their stomach out to the water and pulled the victim and dog out,” the SMFR wrote in a tweet.

Paramedics evaluated both people involved and the dog, thankfully they were not injured and aren’t being transported to the hospital. SMFR is keeping them warm and transporting them home. No ice is safe ice. If an animal falls through, stay on shore and dial 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/hSZVRLPkYo — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) January 27, 2022

Paramedics evaluated both individuals and the dog. No one was injured, and they were subsequently transported home.

“No ice is safe ice,” SMFR tweeted. “If an animal falls through, stay on shore and dial 911 immediately.”

While Americans are enduring the peak of the winter months, similar stories of citizens and pets falling into frigid waters are being reported in colder areas of the country.

On January 20 in New York City, first responders rescued a 12-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl who fell into Baisley Pond in Queens, Breitbart News reported.

On January 13, a woman successfully rescued her dogs who had fallen into a New Jersey pond and subsequently fell in after saving them, Breitbart News reported. Hopewell Township first responders then saved her, which was caught on video.