WATCH: Fight Erupts in NYC at Burberry, Supreme Collaboration Release

Tensions apparently ran high at a Manhattan shop as people waited to get their hands on a collaboration between Burberry and Supreme, with some tumbling down a flight of stairs.

A video shared Thursday from outside the Dover Street Market showed frustrated people standing in line as they waited to buy items from the popular brands, the New York Post reported.

The outlet shared more footage of people fighting against a door, and at one point, two of them fell down the steps and onto the sidewalk as the crowd watched:

Moments later, people were seen fighting up against a FedEx delivery truck parked nearby before police arrived at the scene.

According to a police spokeswoman, no one was hurt at the location.

In recent social media posts, Burberry shared photos of items included in its collaboration with Supreme:

Supreme®/Burberry® A collaboration between Supreme and Burberry, as worn by @TheIriShayk Available 10 March and 12 March in Japan. Burberry exclusives available across Asia 12 March. Find out more at https://t.co/kMRrRisTiP#Burberry #Supreme pic.twitter.com/Wz3smQrjk2 — Burberry (@Burberry) March 7, 2022

Supreme®/Burberry® The collaboration drops soon at Supreme, with selected pieces available exclusively at Burberry Available 10 March. Available in Japan 12 March. Burberry exclusives available across Asia 12 March. Find out more at https://t.co/kMRrRisTiP#Burberry #Supreme pic.twitter.com/dujlWGMojq — Burberry (@Burberry) March 8, 2022

“The new Burberry-Supreme mash-up unveiled Thursday features a $998 leather collar trenchcoat, a $598 down puffer jacket, a $298 denim trucker jacket, a $198 hooded sweatshirt, $198 jeans, and $168 jean shorts, among other steep offerings,” the Post article said.

The outlet noted that some customers buy the items but resell them later at high profits.

A man who said his name was “Ant” was outside the market when the fight broke out and told the Post he wanted to buy Supreme items because “They canceled the drop yesterday.”

The man explained that when he arrived, there were over 100 people waiting.

“That sh-t was crazy,” he said of the fight. “I think they did it on purpose. They only had one security [guard] outside. Usually with a big drop like that, they’d have four or five security guards. This was a big drop.”

Meanwhile, social media users gave their opinions regarding footage of the brawl. One person wrote, “I just wear jeans and T-shirts they never go out of style.”

“All this for t-shirt???” another said.