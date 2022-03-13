PHOTOS: Wounded Veteran Given Key to Specially Adapted Home

A veteran in Las Vegas now has a special place to call his own, thanks to the generosity of the people leading Homes for Our Troops.

Army Sgt. Adam Poppenhouse was serving his country in Iraq when he lost his right leg during an explosion in 2006, according to News 3.

After multiple surgeries, “Adam elected to have doctors amputate his left leg in order to move forward with a relatively pain-free life. After aggressive physical therapy and rehab, Adam was able to regain an active lifestyle using prosthetics,” the Homes for Our Troops website said.

He used a wheelchair to move throughout the house, but it was difficult caring for his two sons.

“When in his wheelchair, he has trouble reaching the countertops, making it challenging to prepare meals for his children. Additionally, Adam has difficulties navigating around the home while in his wheelchair,” the charity’s website explained.

Now, the organization has built a specially adapted house to help him overcome such barriers.

In 2016, the organization shared a video of Poppenhouse detailing his story and said it had accepted him into the program:

“I think it will be a lot of stress and anxiety with myself. Especially with the kids,” he recently commented. “They are 6 and 3. They are all boys. So they are tough to keep up with. And this home will definitely allow me to do better with that.”

Photos posted Saturday showed the ceremony for Poppenhouse, his wife, and their children when they received the home:

The Homes for Our Troops website said its mission is to build and give specially adapted homes to severely injured post 9/11 veterans and help them rebuild their lives.

So far, the organization has built 328 houses for veterans across the nation and has 69 projects underway.