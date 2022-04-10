A Texas man, who selflessly jumped into the Houston Ship Channel on New Year’s Eve and successfully saved a motorist who had driven his car into the water, was recognized for his heroism by the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) on Friday.

Good Samaritan Robert Moore and his wife, Karen, were in the Monument Inn parking lot in the early evening on December 31 when a 63-year-old motorist drove off the Lynchburg Ferry Landing and into the channel, as Breitbart News previously reported, citing the Harris County Precinct 8 Constable’s Office. Moore selflessly jumped in to rescue the man.

In a press release, the USCG noted:

Moore attempted to enter through the open trunk but was unable to access the main compartment when the car turned nearly vertical. As the vehicle sank, Moore pointed to the window and indicated that the driver should attempt to roll it down. The vehicle completely submerged and the driver resurfaced. Moore grabbed the man, pulled him to the side of the ferry landing, then swam over to the guard rail where other citizens were waiting to help them both out of the water.

The motorist sustained minor injuries and was transported to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake Hospital for treatment, the constable’s office said in a press release.

“This incident likely would have resulted in a loss of life and would have left a family in mourning,” the release noted. “Mr. Moore’s swift response undoubtedly saved the man’s life.”

Capt. Jason E. Smith of the USCG honored Moore, of Belaire, TX, with the Certificate of Merit during a ceremony at Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston, the USCG stated in the release.

Smith lauded the good Samaritan’s heroic actions:

It is my distinct honor to present this Certificate of Merit to Mr. Moore for his brave and selfless actions which helped save a man’s life. The Coast Guard expresses its utmost gratitude for the actions of Mr. Moore and praises his attentiveness and swift response that day.

Moore, a humble hero, expressed his gratitude that the motorist survived and he himself was not injured during the rescue.

“Receiving this award means there was success in what I needed to do,” he said. “I’m relieved Mr. Simmons had the chance to come out of that dire situation, and that I was not harmed in the process, especially with my family there.”

Surely, Moore’s family, including Karen and his four children – Alex, Ellen, Levi, and Mitchell – are immensely proud of his life-saving measures that day.