A six-year-old dog named “Baby Girl” has been found her forever home after her previous owner tied her to a fire hydrant in Green Bay with all of her belongings in a bag as she could no longer care for the pooch due to her own medical complications, the Wisconsin Human Society (WHS) announced.

On May 5, the WHS, a nonprofit organization, shared a recent heartbreaking image of the scene that went viral.

You may have seen this recent photo of a dog tied to a fire hydrant in Green Bay, and we understand it evokes a strong… Posted by Wisconsin Humane Society on Thursday, May 5, 2022

Baby Girl was taken to the WHS after she was found by a Green Bay woman, who shared the images of Baby Girl on Facebook on May 1, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported, citing the post.

“The pictures in the post evoked strong emotions, some of which were negative toward the owner, according to Angela Speed, vice president of communications for the Wisconsin Humane Society,” the outlet noted.

When the WHS announced that the pooch was in its care on May 5, it posted a message on Facebook addressing the owner and acknowledging the apparent love she had showered upon Baby Girl:

First and foremost, we are so sorry you had to part with your best friend. It’s evident just how much you loved her and we can see you did your best while struggling with your own medical complications and challenges of life. We see your love in the bag you carefully packed with all of her favorite things. We see your love in the way you secured her leash so she wouldn’t get hit by a car. We see your love in the way you placed her in the middle of a neighborhood where she’d be quickly found. We see your love in how happy and healthy Baby Girl looks. And we see your love in the note you left, pleading for someone to help her when you no longer could.

“Part of the reason we decided to post yesterday was because we wanted to offer a different perspective,” Speed told the Press-Gazette. “We approach all of our clients with the same sort of respect and compassion that we show animals, and that is a deeply held value among our organization.”

On May 10, the nonprofit announced that Baby Girl would soon be up for adoption but mentioned the pup was diagnosed with diabetes and will need expensive medical care that could cost her future owner hundreds of dollars each month. The post also mentioned that the organization had gotten in touch with Baby Girl’s last owner.

“We passed along supportive resources that have been offered to her from this generous community, WHS said. “She expressed her gratitude and happiness knowing Baby Girl would be finding her next loving home soon.”

UPDATE 5/12/22: Baby Girl was made available for adoption today and had a few folks eagerly waiting to meet her right… Posted by Wisconsin Humane Society on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Two days later, WHS provided an update.

“Baby Girl was made available for adoption today and had a few folks eagerly waiting to meet her right when we opened,” the organization wrote. “She has officially found a new home! Thank you, thank you, thank you!”