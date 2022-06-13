WATCH: Dog Trapped Inside Gorilla Enclosure at Zoo Rescued by Officers

A dog became stuck in the gorilla enclosure recently at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in California as bystanders watched in shock.

Video footage showed the dog standing with its back to a gorilla as multiple people held up their phones to record the scene, KUSI News reported Monday.

At one point, the gorilla approached the canine and threw dirt at it. The dog disappeared over a stone wall as the gorilla rushed over to where it had been standing.

Another part of the video showed the dog darting past the gorilla, who came running after it.

“Go! Run, run, run!” a person behind the camera screamed at the dog, who disappeared behind a wall before the gorilla could catch up.

Later, the San Diego Zoo Safari Park issued a statement detailing the incident:

This afternoon, June 12, 2022, a couple of domestic dogs were loose in the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. One of the dogs jumped into the gorilla habitat around 4 p.m. Wildlife care specialists successfully recalled the two gorillas out of the habitat so the dog could be removed. Recall training is a part of the regular safety procedures at the Park. The dogs were successfully removed and no Safari Park animals, staff or guests were harmed.

The San Diego Human Society said Monday it responded to the park and shared video footage of an officer with the dog. She spoke gently to the creature and quietly slipped a leash around its neck before offering a treat.

“Hello! What are you doing in here?” someone behind the camera asked the canine as it wagged its tail:

On Sunday, San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Officers responded to the @sdzsafaripark after a dog had gotten in to the gorilla enclosure. As soon as zoo staff saw the dog, they moved the gorillas out and our Humane Officers were able to safely move in and get the shepherd. pic.twitter.com/d7uVB6yF3o — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) June 13, 2022

“I love it when two of my favorite groups combine efforts. Thanks to you, both!” one social media user replied.

The San Diego Zoo Safari Park’s website said gorillas were the biggest of the primate family, which included animals such as monkeys, lemurs, and chimpanzees.

“Gorillas are peaceful, family oriented, plant-eating animals,” the website read.