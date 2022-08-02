The Jackson family home in Londonderry, New Hampshire, is full of pets, including a cockatiel bird named Farley Cheeks McMann.

But last Wednesday, Farley escaped through the backdoor of the house at around 5 p.m., leaving owner Karen Jackson devastated and wondering if she would see her beloved bird again.

“He slowly went more and more distance, and I just knew he took off somewhere,” Jackson told WMUR.

So Jackson posted on social media to see if it would bring any luck.

“He’s such a loveable bird & super friendly we are so very worried for him & are heartbroken,” Jackson wrote on Facebook. “He befriended & got along with our other pets (including our cat) & would always want to fly to anyone who came to visit so I have some hope SOMEONE out there may catch him if he comes down from the trees.”

The post went viral in the New England region, as people sent Jackson tips and information about where the Farley might be.

The bird was apparently spotted early on Saturday, east of Londonderry in South Hampton, New Hampshire, but after Jackson and her family drove out and searched the area, they could not find Farley.

Jackson was beginning to lose hope, believing the bird may have been within the vicinity of hawks in the area.

But on Sunday afternoon, a couple walking 40 miles east of Jackson’s home in Newburyport, Massachusetts, found Farley by some construction debris in a parking lot. The bird was then brought to Newbury Animal Control, where they posted a photo of Farley on social media.

Once Jackson and her family discovered where Farley was, they immediately drove out east across the state line to reunite with their beloved lost bird.

“I’m not on social media very much but am absolutely AMAZED & so very GRATEFUL for ALL of you who contributed to this great outcome,” Jackson wrote on Facebook after finding her bird.

Farley will be going to the veterinarian’s office soon but is now resting at home with his owners and pet family of two cats, a dog, and even a duck.

And the Jackson family will definitely remember to keep their backdoor shut from now on.

“I may not be clipping his wings because it does make him happy and it does keep him safe, but we’re going to be extra careful when we’re leaving the door,” Jackson told WMUR.

