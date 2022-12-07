A local Secret Santa in eastern Idaho has blessed a longtime piano teacher with a special gift she did not think she would ever receive.

Beverly has taught piano to over 50 students annually for the past 35 years with “kindness” and “patience,” inspiring her students to love music, East Idaho News reported. She also organizes recitals for retirement homes, veterans, and families in her spare time.

However, Beverly is a single mother and lives on a tight budget as teaching piano is her only source of income. Her elderly mother has also been living with her since last year, giving Beverly an extra challenge between juggling lessons and caring for her family.

Despite her less-than-ideal circumstances, Beverly starts every day in the piano studio before 6:00 a.m. and teaches into the evening without complaining.

“Her dream has been to own a new piano but she knows that will never be possible given her financial situation,” East Idaho News wrote.

Luckily for Beverly, a local Secret Santa, who is giving out $1 million in gifts to eastern Idaho residents in need this Christmas season, heard her story and decided to spread some Christmas cheer in a thoughtful way.

The anonymous donor gifted Beverly a $15,000 piano credit to purchase a brand-new piano from a local piano gallery.

“This is unbelievable,” said Beverly, while breaking down in tears as she looked at the certificate. “Thank you, whoever Secret Santa is. This is something I would never have thought would ever come true.”

Beverly later wrote a letter, thanking the Secret Santa for the gift but also telling the donor how she plans to bless others, courtesy of the gift she received.

She plans on giving her full-size keyboard to her only daughter of seven children, who also teaches piano lessons. Beverly noted that she teaches on a smaller keyboard and is in need of an upgrade.

“She is sooooo excited to have my piano passed on to her as a treasured heirloom full of good memories growing up,” the piano teacher wrote.

Beverly also wrote that one of her students of hers would also be receiving one of her full-size digital keyboards.

“She and her mom recently moved into their own home and could not be more ELATED to know that they will be receiving my digital piano to have for their very own,” Beverly added.

