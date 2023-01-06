WATCH: Family Heroically Rescues Dog Trapped in Icy Lake in Canada

A family from Miami was walking around a frozen lake in Lac Beauport, Quebec, on December 30 when they discovered a dog had fallen through the ice and was trapped, crying out in the cold water.

Alfonso De Anda told Storyful that moments before the pup became trapped, he and his wife were walking with their children when they noticed a dog running outside and playing with their children, who they named “Snowball.”

They lost track of the dog, but moments later, De Anda’s wife saw paw prints in the snow, and they started following the tracks before they realized the dog had fallen through the thin ice and was stuck in the freezing lake.

De Anda’s wife started making her way toward the shivering canine and attempted to rescue it by using a long stick for Snowball to grab onto; however, it was to no avail.

Around this point, the children can be heard in the background, becoming worried for Snowball’s wellbeing.

After realizing that Snowball would not grab onto the stick, De Anna’s wife inched closer to the edge and grabbed the dog by its legs, bringing the cold pup back to land. The children then started celebrating that Snowball was finally safe.

De Anda and the family returned the dog to its owners, who were noted to be “very thankful.”

The two-year-old dog was not injured, according to Storyful.

On Christmas Eve, another dog was rescued after it fell through thin ice into a frigid pond in Oklahoma City, Breitbart News reported. Firefighters used a small paddle boat to reach the canine and bring it safely back to shore.

