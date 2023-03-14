A winter storm is slamming residents in the Northeast and New England, causing dangerous conditions.

Heavy snow, rain, high winds, and coastal flooding have made travel nearly impossible for millions living near and north of the Interstate 95 corridor, Fox Weather reported Tuesday:

The winter storm is dumping snow from central and upstate New York and northeastern Pennsylvania into North Jersey and western and northern New England. Meanwhile, heavy rain is falling across southeastern New England ahead of a changeover to snow in some areas, which should include Boston later Tuesday.

A CBS News reporter in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, said the storm was dumping snow at approximately one inch per hour.

She added that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard as the storm moved through the area:

The storm has caused downed trees and power lines in central and western Massachusetts. Power outages were also reported in southern New Hamphsire, southern Vermont, the Hudson Valley, and the Catskills, per the Fox article.

“Power outage reports will likely increase throughout Tuesday as the nor’easter continues to strengthen and impact the Northeast,” the outlet said.

A powerful Nor'easter will bring many hazards including flooding rain, heavy snow and strong winds that could lead to widespread power outages. Meanwhile, another storm moving into the West Coast is going to impact California with more rain and mountain snow. @foxweather pic.twitter.com/kydDNVyAVb — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 14, 2023

Per the Associated Press (AP), a plane slid off a taxiway in Syracuse, flights are being canceled, and hundreds of schools are closing as the bad weather continues.

No one was injured when the Delta Air Lines flight slid off the taxiway.

Northeast winter storm shuts schools, knocks out power https://t.co/F3IQiRaa04 pic.twitter.com/HPw43pwQ2R — The Hill (@thehill) March 14, 2023

“This is shaping up to be a unique winter storm for our small state in that there will be big differences in snowfall amounts depending on where you are located. Some towns may receive a significant snowfall total, while others may receive a fraction of that amount or maybe even just rain,” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said.

Video footage shows power trucks in Oneonta, New York, piled high with snow:

Power outages are on the rise in the northeast under the weight of the heavy, wet snow falling with winter storm #Sage. @weatherchannel has continuing coverage as the snow falls. WATCH ὄ👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/r3YE0jXxix — Justin Michaels (@JMichaelsNews) March 14, 2023

The storm will continue intensifying on Tuesday as snow is forecast to drop across central and upstate New York, along with the majority of New England.

“Rain will begin to mix with snow in parts of southern and coastal New England before changing over to all snow later Tuesday, including in the Boston metro area,” the Fox report said, adding conditions are expected to improve the following day as the storm moves on.