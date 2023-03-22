Former UFC Champion Conor McGregor’s whiskey brand, Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, has donated $100,000 to the Savannah Fire Department in Georgia.

The City Council of Savannah, Georgia, adopted a resolution accepting the $100,000 donation for the benefit of the city’s fire department.

Specifically, the resolution indicated the city has “determined that there is a need for donations to address safety equipment for its firefighters” and “recognized an immediate need for funds to provide helmets and gear bags designed to protect firefighters from prolonged exposure to carcinogens and off-gassing from contaminated turnout gear until the gear can be cleaned and sanitized at the station.”

McGregor, a native of Ireland, appeared at a Saint Patrick’s Day parade in the city, which he said hosted “one of the biggest and baddest St. Patrick Day Parade’s in the entire World! Incredible!”

Happy St Patrick’s Day everyone! What a day here in Savannah, Georgia, USA! The hosts of one of the biggest and baddest St. Patrick Day Parade’s in the entire World! Incredible! ☘️❤️ pic.twitter.com/4eLpKo5rvi — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 18, 2023

In the video, he and others talk about the event as well as his philanthropic activities.

“We’re in Savannah, Georgia, for St. Patrick’s Day. We’re here now visiting the firefighters at a fire station. We supported this exact fire station. We supported [it] with Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey and can now say hello to the team here, and now we’re getting ready for the Saint Patrick’s Day parade, and we’re excited,” he said.

“Conor, he’s donated a total of 3.7 million through Proper Twelve to assist Tunnel for Towers, which helps policemen, firemen, and military – either deceased or injured – build some homes, pay mortgages off … so that’s a true gentleman,” one firefighter said.

“How impressive that is to see him coming to Savannah to be able to enjoy the festivities with us,” another remarked.

The Savannah Fire Department also posted pictures of McGregor posing with members of the department.

“Conor McGregor hanging out with Savannah Fire folks,” the post read.

Conor McGregor hanging out with Savannah Fire folks. Posted by Savannah Fire Department on Friday, March 17, 2023

The Savanah City Council resolution noted McGregor had “pledged that Proper No. Twelve would donate $5 for every case of Proper No. Twelve sold until donations reached $1 million annually to first responder organizations worldwide.”