PHOTO — 40-Pound Cat Gets Adopted in Virginia: ‘Real Live Pillow Pet’

An extremely overweight cat in Virginia who is getting lots of attention for his fluff now has a permanent, caring home.

When Richmond Animal Care and Control shared a post about the cat on Wednesday, its staffers expressed high hopes for the animal’s future, USA Today reported Thursday.

“Did you wake up today and say, ‘let’s adopt the largest cat anyone has ever seen’? If so, we have the cat for you,” the organization’s post read.

The cat, whose name is Patches, weighs 40.3 pounds. An image shows an official cradling the large grey and white feline in her arms as he sticks his tail straight up in the air:

🌟🌟ADOPTED 🌟🌟 Did you wake up today and say, “let’s adopt the largest cat anyone has ever seen”? If so, we have the cat… Posted by Richmond Animal Care and Control on Wednesday, April 19, 2023

“He’s been regulated to a very special diet, is on an exercise plan and is very sweet. He’s neutered, tested, chipped and ready to go today!” the organization continued, urging potential adopters to provide their information and “commitment to help Patches get to a safe and healthy weight.”

On Wednesday afternoon, the shelter announced Patches had been adopted, and video footage shows him lounging on a hot pink blanket as two people whisk him off to his adoptive home:

Patches, the 40-pound cat Richmond Animal Care and Control put up for adoption JUST this morning, has been adopted and is now in his PURR-ever home! He's already shedding the pounds since he went on a diet and hopefully will be at a healthy weight and thriving soon Posted by Deanna Allbrittin on Wednesday, April 19, 2023

In 2012, KRQE reported on a 39-pound cat in Santa Fe who was surrendered by his elderly owner:

Meanwhile, social media users offered their thoughts on Patches’ predicament.

“I do hope he loses weight. He must be uncomfortable. He is gorgeous! Thank you for adopting him! Praying for the adopter and Patches to get through this,” one individual wrote.

“A real live pillow pet. I had one and miss him dearly,” another commented, while someone else said, “That level of chonky just makes my heart melt! Glad he is on a diet plan, though.” RICHMOND’S LARGEST CAT?: Meet Patches! He was taken in by RACC two weeks ago at over 40lbs! They have him on a special diet & he’s losing weight. He’s going viral on social media today after they posted he was up for adoption. More today on ⁦‪⁦‪⁦‪NBC12 Posted by Raven Brown on Wednesday, April 19, 2023

According to Director of the Richmond Animal Care and Control Christie Chipps Peters, the cat has made himself at home with his adoptive family.

“We are so happy to have found him a committed companion who will help him get to a healthy weight,” Peters told USA Today.

To help your cat avoid becoming obese, VCA Animal Hospitals’ recommendations include using portion control, scheduling mealtimes, and ensuring the animal gets enough exercise.