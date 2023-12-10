Democrat Sheila Jackson Lee ‘Crushed’ in Houston Mayoral Race

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) lost the race for Houston mayor in a landslide victory for state Sen. John Whitmire (D) on Saturday.

The Gateway Pundit noted that Lee was endorsed by Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi.

However, it was not a close race and Lee “got crushed in the run-off election,” the outlet said.

Democrat Sheila Jackson Lee – endorsed by Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi – lost the Houston Mayoral race in a landslide. Texas State Senator John Whitmire, a Democrat, won the mayoral race. It wasn’t even close. Sheila Jackson Lee got crushed in the run-off election. Read… pic.twitter.com/nf0uSjctKN — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) December 10, 2023

In a social media post Saturday, Lee urged Houston residents to cast their ballots because “your city needs you.”

The message continued:

Vote like your future depends on it. Because it does. Vote like your democracy, rights, education, environment, and democratic values are on the line. Because they are. Vote to keep Trumpism & Greg Abbott’s hands off our bodies, out of our schools, and away from our kids! Vote for Sheila Jackson Lee for Mayor!

You have 7hrs left to vote Houston! Go vote Sheila Jackson Lee for Mayor! pic.twitter.com/Z9bVoupisK — Sheila Jackson Lee (@SJacksonLee) December 9, 2023

Despite her pleas, Whitmire was elected the 63rd mayor of the City of Houston following a runoff election, according to Fox 26.

“The lesser of two evils,” one social media user commented, while another speculated, “He’s still a democrat but surely he’s better than Sheila Jackson Lee.”

During his speech to supporters, Whitmire told the crowd, “Great cities solve their problems. We will make this a safer city. We will do it by recruiting more officers, supporting the officers we have, the coalition building with other agencies.”

“Our infrastructure will be repaired and fixed. Not only streets but water. Great cities do not boil their water for two days. Together we can solve our problems,” he stated:

Lee was recently caught on a leaked audio recording berating her staffers, per Breitbart News.

“In a recording obtained by ​​Texas newspaper Current Revolt and published on Saturday, she can be heard referring to her staffers as ‘fat ass stupid idiots’ and ‘big ass children fucking idiots’ who ‘serve no goddamn purpose,'” the article published in October said.

“While the congresswoman has yet to address the recording, this is not the first time she has been accused of unacceptable behavior toward staff members,” the Breitbart News report said.