Walmart Shoppers Could Receive $500 Settlement over Weighted Goods

Walmart shoppers who bought weighted items or bagged citrus within a certain period may be able to get their hands on settlement checks.

Today reported Thursday that the class-action lawsuit claims shoppers who visited the retailer paid more than they should have compared to the lowest in-store price.

The outlet noted that the settlement involves purchases made between October 2018 and January 2024.

The article continued:

The lawsuit, which was obtained by TODAY.com, outlines four ways Walmart executed an “allegedly deceptive pricing scheme.” The document claims the retailer “falsely inflates the product weight” on weighed products and “mislabels the weight of bagged product.” For sold-by-weight products that are on clearance, “the total amount charged at the Point of Sale is greater than the advertised unit price multiplied by the weight of the product.” Lastly, the lawsuit alleges the unit price on the sticker of sold-by-weight seafood products “is materially less than the unit price charged to consumers at the register.” The products named in the lawsuit are items the retailer sold by weight: meat, poultry, pork, seafood, select organic oranges, tangerines, grapefruit, and navel oranges packaged in bags.

Walmart leadership has agreed to fork over $45 million, and customers involved could get up to $500 as a result.

Cash payments vary regarding the settlement, according to KCRA. The outlet also shared information on what is required if customers attest to buying the items mentioned.

“Customers can also try to retrieve receipts from Walmart’s website. Walmart shoppers can file a claim online or via mail, postmarked, on or before June 5, 2024,” the report added. The outlet also shared the link to submit a claim.