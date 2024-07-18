WATCH: Woman Screams at Florida Restaurant Worker After Forgetting Purse in Dine-and-Dash

Chaos ensued at a Florida restaurant when an enraged woman returned to retrieve her purse she left behind — after dining-and-dashing.

Footage captured by another guest at the Panama City Beach LongHorn Steakhouse shows a woman arguing with an employee of the restaurant, who was holding her purse, while her male companion begged her to calm down:

​​”That’s my purse! Give me my sh**!” she yelled, in a video which has amassed over seven million views since being posted on Friday.

The customer recording from the waiting area of the restaurant, identified on her TikTok profile as Missy, can be heard asking to “wait a minute” to be seated as other onlookers laughed in the background.

“I didn’t want to walk through that with 5 kids,” Missy clarified in the comments under the video.

Meanwhile, the accused steak thief lunged at the worker as he stood behind the host stand as her friend tried to block her and pleaded with her to “chill out.”

The woman even began to say, “If I was a white–” before her friend cut her off.

The LongHorn employee appeared to stay calm for the duration of the minute-long video, attempting to reason with the woman as she yelled “That’s my sh*t!”

“He gonna give you your sh*t, chill out, breathe,” her companion yelled back.

A LongHorn manager confirmed to the Daily Mail that the incident occurred at the Panama City Beach location, but declined to comment further.

“Our server said they eventually paid to get her purse back,” Missy explained in the comments section.