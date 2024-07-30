VIDEO — ‘My Purpose Is to Help People’: Teen Lifeguard Recovering from Severe Injuries After Saving Drowning Child

A teenage lifeguard in Holly Springs, North Carolina, was severely injured when he saved a child from drowning, but he has some inspiring words for others.

The lifeguard, identified as Youssef Bounagui, has been recovering in the hospital for days after he was hurt while rescuing a seven-year-old boy from death on Wednesday, KSLA reported Monday.

Even though Bounagui will have to relearn how to walk, the pain he is enduring has not caused him to lose his courage and positive view of the future.

He explained, “I would do it a thousand times. If you put me in that situation again, I’m going to do it. Even if you were to tell me I’m going to get hurt, I’m still going to do it.”

Bounagui is a pool manager at 12 Oaks Country Club and was performing duties as a lifeguard when he realized a child was in desperate need.

When he jumped into the water to save the boy, he hit his head and legs but was able to reach the child and get him to safety before passing out.

He suffered head trauma and a spinal cord injury and even lost some teeth during the incident. The young man said, “I’ve always told my dad since I’ve been growing up, my purpose in life is to help people.”

According to the Stop Drowning Now website, a person can drown in 20 to 60 seconds.

In a social media post on Monday, the Raleigh Fire Department shared a photo of first responders visiting with Bounagui in his hospital room, where he sat in a chair while giving a thumbs up.

“Raleigh Fire honored a true hero today! A Holly Springs teenage lifeguard is recovering after nearly losing his life to save a 7-year-old boy from drowning. Youssef says his goal is to one day become a Raleigh Firefighter,” the agency’s post read.

Social media users lavished praise on the young man whose heroic actions saved a life, one person calling him “A true hero!!!!!”

“Well done young man!” another user wrote.