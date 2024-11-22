Mississippi Teacher Mistakenly Feeds Dog Treats to Students

A Mississippi teacher is “no longer employed” after serving dog treats that she apparently thought was beef jerky to students, leading to at least one child getting sent to the hospital.

The teacher gave eight high school students at least one bite of the canine treats during a class birthday party on Wednesday, Calhoun County School District superintendent Dr. Lisa Langford told WTVA.

While the school district did not identify the faculty member in question, they did state that the teacher is “no longer employed,” local anchor Wayne Hereford said:

A disgruntled parent of one of the kids who ate the dog treats said she had to take her son to the hospital with a stomach ache.

“I don’t want to believe that anybody would do anything like that to kids, but it’s hard to believe that you didn’t notice a dog on the pack, and it says ‘dog jerky’ on the pack,” mom Atlantis Whaley told Hereford.

According to Dr. Langford, the Calhoun City High School nurse can be credited for her quick response in contacting Poison Control.

All parents of students who consumed the treats were alerted by district officials, WTVA reported.