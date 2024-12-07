Formerly Homeless Man Becomes Chicago Police Officer: ‘Feels Like a Movie’

A formerly homeless Chicago man who dreamed of one day becoming a father and a police officer has accomplished his goals, and is sharing his heartwarming story.

Lavelle Schaffer, 33, told ABC 7 Chicago that the dramatic growth he has made in his life is like a Hollywood story:

“My life has come full circle,” he said. “It still feels like a movie almost.”

He became homeless with his pregnant girlfriend 10 years ago, and said that “every day was like survival mode.”

“‘Where am I sleeping? Who’s going to stay up?’ That takes a toll on you,” Schaffer recalled.

After spending more than a year on the Chicago streets, an interaction with a Metropolitan Family Services employee at a shelter kick-started the new father’s life.

With a business card given to him by the worker, Schaffer called the nonprofit organization and was given mental health counseling, transportation vouchers, and classes in parenting and personal finance.

With his newfound confidence and skills, Schaffer joined the Chicago Police Department as an officer in 2019, according to his LinkedIn page.

“Ever since then, here I am,” he told the local station. “It’s 2024 and that one card kind of changed my whole life.”

He now has two young sons, and he makes them proud every day.

“They’re looking up to me, and I read their paperwork at school: ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ And they say, ‘I want to be a police officer like my dad,'” Schaffer said.

Since getting connected with Metropolitan Family Services, he has also been awarded their “Father of the Year” title and joined the board, a role where he counsels other young dads.

“He not only motivates and inspires the clients; he motivates and inspires us,” Metropolitan Calumet Center Executive Director Carrie Pullie said.