Study: Massachusetts Has Worst Drivers in America

A recent LendingTree study uncovered some bad news for people behind the wheel in Massachusetts.

The state was found to have the worst drivers in America, the site reported on December 2:

From Nov. 5, 2023, through Nov. 4, 2024, Massachusetts drivers had 61.1 incidents (accidents, DUIs, speeding and citations) per 1,000 drivers. The next worst drivers are in Rhode Island (60.6) and California (55.0). … Massachusetts also has the highest accident rate. Massachusetts — 44.4 accidents per 1,000 drivers — is the only state above 40.0. Rhode Island and California tie for second at 39.7 each.

In January, CBS Boston reported Massachusetts was among one of the worst places to drive in America, citing a Wallethub survey that ranked states based on the cost for car maintenance, traffic, and infrastructure.

Massachusetts ranked 45 out of 50, a reporter for the outlet said:

CBS Boston did an in-depth report in 2019 about how the state’s driving test is apparently one of the toughest in the nation.

“Massachusetts’ road test is one of the most difficult ones. They’re very, very strict,” the co-owner of a local driving school said:

In May 2016, Breitbart News reported that a survey of more than 65,000 Instagram posts found that the number one road rage city in America is Los Angeles, California:

Researchers found a whopping 5,183 Instagram users in the Los Angeles area who had used the hashtag #RoadRage. New York City came in second place, just ahead of Mount Pleasant, North Carolina. According to Auto Insurance Center’s data, social media users experience #RoadRage the most during the month of August. The summer months typically see more cars on the road, as family vacations and road trips are at peak levels. July is the second-most ferocious month for American drivers, followed by October and March, which tied for third place.

It is important to highlight that the recent LendingTree study said, “One good thing for Massachusetts is its speeding-related incident rate. At a rate of just 1.3, it ties with New Jersey for the fifth-lowest speeding-related incident rate.”