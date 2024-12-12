WATCH: Secret Santa Surprises Deaf Couple Who Suddenly Lost Jobs

A deaf couple who are struggling financially after losing their jobs were surprised with some Christmas joy this week from the generous “Secret Santa” of eastern Idaho.

Nate Eaton of East Idaho News paid a visit to the home of Kent and Marlene, who volunteer their time to help others in need despite their own setbacks.

Kent seemed overjoyed when he opened his door to see the camera crew, which has become quite well known in the area over the last several years after partnering with an anonymous Secret Santa to give out one million dollars’ worth of gifts each holiday season.

After explaining who they were and why they were there via a sign language interpreter, Eaton handed Kent and Marlene their gifts.

The shock on both of their faces was evident as they opened up $1,000 worth of gas gift cards and $2,000 worth of grocery gift cards.

“I don’t know what to say,” Kent signed with a big grin on his face, as his wife also smiled in disbelief.

Those were not the only gifts, however.

Marlene was then handed another box, which she opened to reveal a check for $2,000 to help with other financial obligations.

“What?!” Kent exclaimed, while Marlene covered her mouth in shock.

“Thank you, thank you,” the grateful woman said.

“Merry Christmas,” the husband added. “I don’t know what to say, but thank you so much.”

“Thank you so much, that will help us a lot.”

One commenter on YouTube wrote, “I am deaf and great they had an interpreter and lovely surprise for them. Thank Nate and EIN and secret Santa for being inclusive.”

“You can tell they are just wonderful, beautiful, caring, amazing people, who deserve this. Great choice secret Santa,” another commenter said.

So far this year, the Secret Santa has also surprised a pastor who lost his home to a fire, a single mom who lives in a camper, and a dad who was struggling to travel to visit his daughter in the hospital, among other worthy recipients.