A single mother in eastern Idaho got a huge surprise when a secret Santa heard she and her four children needed some help.

Amanda, who works two full-time jobs, has been living in a camper as she waited for her house to close, East Idaho News reported on Tuesday.

According to a Cleango report from March, about 1 million Americans live in recreational vehicles year-round.

Amanda works tirelessly to provide for her four children, who each have special and unique challenges. The family recently moved into a house, but they did not have much to bring with them. However, when Secret Santa heard about their situation, he took action by sending the outlet’s Nate Eaton to deliver a few gifts.

Those presents for the family were $3,000 in gift cards to buy whatever they need and $5,000 to purchase furniture.

Amanda appeared to be shy when Eaton found her at work, and she was quite taken aback when he told her how much was on the gift cards.

“I don’t even know how you guys heard about me,” she said, to which Eaton replied, “Somebody out there told Secret Santa and he told us.”

Amanda opened the second gift and said, “No way!” when she realized she would be able to furnish her home with the $5,000.

She said her family had been sitting on lawn chairs a friend gave to them. “Thank you guys so much. Merry Christmas,” Amanda told Eaton.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the video of Amanda receiving the gifts.

“I can feel the sense of relief in her voice. God Bless this special woman and her children. I’m glad they got into a house where they can be warm this winter. Living in a camper is not a great option for a woman with 4 kids who have unique needs and challenges. This Secret Santa is really helping out his community,” one person wrote.

“4 kids and she only wants a HOME. Something many of us take for granted. To feel secure and grounded. Thank you Secret Santa, Nate & the EIN crew for delivering well needed & deserving gifts,” another user said.

In 2020, another family in Idaho who previously lived in a camper thanked Secret Santa for his gift of $50,000 that helped them get back on their feet, per Breitbart News.