A teacher in Rigby, Idaho, got the surprise of her life from a Secret Santa who is blessing his community for Christmas.

Christy has been teaching students for nearly 30 years and has recently fallen on hard times, East Idaho News reported on Monday.

Her husband suffered a major heart attack a few years ago and their family has been struggling with health issues since that time. To make things more difficult, they have endured car problems that include one of the vehicles dying and there being no heat in one of the others.

In addition, Christy’s daughter and grandchildren live in Utah. Her daughter is expecting a baby in a few months, but Christy cannot make the trip to be with her family without reliable transportation.

When Secret Santa heard about Christy’s situation, he sent the outlet’s Nate Eaton and several other helpers to her school, where they surprised her with a Honda CRV.

Christy, who said she shares Eaton’s Secret Santa videos with her students, was overwhelmed with emotion when she opened the gift box and found the car key inside. “Thank you,” she said, before Eaton told her it was right outside the building waiting for her.

“Oh my gosh, this is fancy!” Christy said when she got into the driver’s seat. “I’ve never had a new car,” she added.

“Merry Christmas,” Eaton told her.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the heartfelt gift, one person writing, “Her husband is a true gentleman and a man who loves his wife. He took the vehicle without the heat so she wouldn’t be cold. Thank you Secret Santa and everyone who helps him out. Many blessings and merry Christmas.”

“I hope the Secret Santa never runs out of money because these episodes are one of my favorite things to watch at Christmas time. God bless you Secret Santa!!!!” another person commented.