Several people were hurt when a dump truck hit the side of a Target store in North Bergen, New Jersey, on Friday.

The incident happened just after 2:00 p.m. when the truck collided with a tractor trailer before smashing into the store’s outside wall, the New York Post reported, noting the building is located on Tonnelle Avenue.

Police said it appeared the driver of the dump truck lost control moments before the crash occurred, per NBC New York. Video footage shows the aftermath, with a huge hole in the side of the building:

One woman was seriously hurt when she was thrown from a store restroom as the dump truck hit the store, according to the Post. The outlet noted some of the victims were transported to a hospital for treatment; as of Friday afternoon, no fatalities were reported.

Another clip shows the moment the dump truck came down a nearby hill into a line of traffic, ripping a hole in the Target’s wall:

Mayor Nicholas J. Sacco shared images of the damage on his social media page.

“Please offer your support and prayers to the injured individuals,” he wrote:

I am writing to inform everyone about the devastating accident that occurred at Target. According to initial reports, a… Posted by Nicholas J. Sacco on Friday, January 17, 2025

Sacco later informed residents he was in communication with the governor’s office and state agencies about the incident, but it appeared to be under control.

“The NBPD, North Hudson Regional, and all Township departments have demonstrated exceptional professionalism in handling this tragic accident. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available. Please continue to pray for the injured,” he said:

I have been in communication with the Governor's office and state agencies, which have offered their support and… Posted by Nicholas J. Sacco on Friday, January 17, 2025

Officials said the dump truck was carrying dirt and rocks when the incident occurred, noting there was ongoing construction at the top of the nearby hill, according to CBS New York.

The dump truck’s collision with the tractor-trailer slowed it down some, the outlet said.

“It was crazy. What if that truck was not there? What would have happened if the dump truck went further, if that big cushion wasn’t there?” a man told the outlet:

Officials are inspecting the dump truck and a Target spokesperson said the store will remain closed as it is also being inspected for safety.

“There was a lot of weight within the truck. You know, coupling that with the speed in which maybe he was going, he could have lost his brakes or control of the vehicle,” David Donnarumma of North Hudson Regional Fire and Rescue explained, per ABC 7.