Officials found 37 cleverly concealed giant live beetles at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in January.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection authorities uncovered the beetles hidden inside packages of Japanese snacks such as potato chips and chocolate while examining a shipment from Japan, NBC Los Angeles reported Wednesday.

USDA officials now have possession of the beetles as they work to determine the next steps in the case. It is possible the creatures will be given to local zoos or they will be preserved for collections.

Images show the snacks laid out on a metal table and the beetles in large jars, per Fox 11:

The outlet noted the beetles are worth approximately $1,500.

CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles Cheryl M. Davies said the beetles may appear harmless but pose a threat to agricultural resources.

“Beetles can become a serious pest by eating plants, leaves, and roots and by laying eggs on tree bark which damages our forests,” she explained.

The insects are popular among collectors and are often bought online underground, per KTLA:

According to the CBP, importing live insects into the U.S., requires a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Inspection Service (APHIS) Plant Protection and Quarantine (PPQ) permit, or a letter issued by PPQ Plants, Pathogens and Biocontrol unit. “CBP agriculture specialists combine their scientific knowledge of harmful pests and plant diseases with their expertise in detecting and intercepting these threats before their enter our country,” said Andrew H. Douglas, CBP LAX Port Director. “We are very proud of their contributions to our national security mission.”

In March, customs agents in Thailand uncovered numerous endangered animals hidden inside luggage at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport, one of them being a red panda, according to Breitbart News.

The report noted that “officials have charged the suspects in the recent case with wildlife smuggling, animal disease control and fishery violations, and breaking customs laws.”