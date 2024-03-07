Customs agents in Thailand found a trove of endangered animals hidden in luggage on Wednesday at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

Deutsche Welle (DW) reported that six Indian nationals were taken into custody on suspicion of animal smuggling.

The group of suspects was traveling to Mumbai, and NBC News noted that “Thailand, which borders four countries, has seen its fair share of illegal wildlife trafficking and customs officials at Suvarnabhumi often seize reptiles and small animals in luggage.”

Authorities found the red panda inside a storage basket and customs officials released an image of the endangered creature looking straight into the camera when the container was opened:

Thai customs officials rescued a red panda, snakes, monkeys and chameleons from checked-in luggage at the country’s main airport this week after arresting six Indian nationals for attempted smuggling. https://t.co/CBtD1FZOuM — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 7, 2024

Customs officials explained in a statement, “We have found out that the animals include 29 black throat monitor lizards, 21 snakes, 15 birds, including parrots — a total of 87 animals. The animals were hidden inside the luggage.”

Per the NBC report, animal products are in high demand in Asian countries such as China, Myanmar, and Thailand. Some people use them when practicing traditional medicine; others consume the animals.

A multilateral treaty dubbed CITES protects the animals discovered in the luggage. The treaty shields against endangered plants and creatures from being traded internationally, according to the DW article.

A red panda was among 87 animals seized by customs agents after they were discovered in checked luggage at Thailand’s main international airport Wednesday. https://t.co/U2k1YMWTQH pic.twitter.com/o9RuPWb6UX — ABC News (@ABC) March 7, 2024

Red pandas are found in China, Nepal, India, Bhutan, and Burma, according to the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance:

Red panda numbers may have decreased by as much as 40 percent over the last 50 years. Today the adult population is probably around 10,000. People clearing forests for farming and grazing, as well as hunting and the pet trade, have drastically reduced the number of red pandas—some estimate that only 2,500 adult red pandas remain in their native habitat. Red pandas are hunted for their pelts, which are made into fur capes and hats. Sometimes, red pandas are caught in snares set out for wild pigs, deer, and takins.

Per the DW report, officials have charged the suspects in the recent case with wildlife smuggling, animal disease control and fishery violations, and breaking customs laws.