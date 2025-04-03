A miniature dachshund, who has spent a year and a half in southern Australia, continues to evade rescue workers who want to capture the dog on a remote island.

“We have seen her, and we’ve narrowed down the search area to one specific point where we’ve got cameras in place,” Jared Karen, a staff member of the Kangala Wildlife Rescue, said in an update about rescuing Valerie, the miniature dachshund.

“She’s looking really healthy and from here it’s just little steps to continue to get her pretty comfortable,” Karen continued.

Georgia Gardner, said that Valerie, despite her time in the wild, is actually quite the “princess.”

“She’s an absolute princess who rides in a car seat and only wears the color pink. She didn’t like being away from me at all … It’s just insane to think she’s been out there this long, surviving off instincts and probably eating roadkill and drinking water from dams,” Gardner added.

Valerie went missing in November 2023, while camping with her owners, Gardner and Joshua Fishlock, on Kangaroo Island, which is more than 1,000 kilometers from home.

“We had taken her to the beach for a swim. We decided to go for a fish just very quickly, for like 30 minutes. We left her in her pen with her bed and water and a snuffle mat filled with treats and another dog toy. It had been a big day so we thought she’d be tired,” Garnder said.

“She sat under Josh’s [car], and then some good Samaritans were also camping in the same area, and they were concerned that she’d get run over. So they went to try and catch her, but they kind of ended up chasing her into a nearby bushland,” the dog owners said.

“One of them was trying to chase her and the other one came and got us, then we all ran around trying to get her,” she continued.