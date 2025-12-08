A Secret Santa in eastern Idaho blessed a family with a much-needed gift recently when he learned they were having a tough time this Christmas season.

Justin and his wife Heather both work in the Oneida School District and have multiple jobs to provide for their family. He works as a one-on-one aide with students and she is the school’s receptionist. The couple are also the custodians at the campus and Heather spends time working at the community pool, East Idaho News reported on Friday.

While doing their jobs and remaining committed to their family, Justin has been battling health issues. He needs heart surgery but a blood clot, which can sometimes be life-threatening, has been a roadblock.

The couple tries hard to save, but the pressure of his medical bills and other expenses have made that difficult. In addition, their home’s roof needs to be replaced.

When Secret Santa heard about the family’s predicament, he sent the East Idaho News’s Nate Eaton to give them a certificate for a new roof, just in time for Christmas.

When Eaton arrived at their school, he found Heather at the front desk and someone called her husband and their daughter to join them.

“We watch your show all the time,” Justin told Eaton with a huge smile on his face. When Heather opened the gift, she was nearly speechless. Eaton then asked how old their roof was and they told him it was “older than we’ve been there.”

The family thanked Eaton for the gift and hugged him. Social media users were quick to share their thoughts, one person writing, “What a great weight off of their minds that they are going to get a new roof. It’s so nice when people who work so hard to provide for their family can receive a blessing like this. Thank you, Secret Santa.”

“This show doesn’t rely on drama, yet it still hits you emotionally. Secret Santa, your HELP truly goes straight to the heart!” another user said.