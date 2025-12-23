Christmas shoppers at a grocery store in Burleson, Texas, received their holiday goods for free this week after a computer glitch brought checkout lines to halt.

Video taken in the H-E-B store shows the store manager announcing to a long line of customers that they would be allowed to take their carts full of goods home for free, WFAA reported.

“We love having you as our customers, thank you for waiting with us,” the manager said. “Unfortunately, the computers are not coming back up right now, so today everything that you have we are going to bag you up and we hope that every one of you has a very merry Christmas and continue to shop with us.”

The customers applauded the announcement and went home with a little extra holiday cheer. One customer said the store’s generosity was a “Godsend” after she waited in line for two hours to get food for her children and grandchildren for the holidays.

“(It) brought tears to my eyes (and) we all gave them a round of applause,” Melinda Brown wrote. “I asked the checker ‘for real?’ and she said ‘yep! Merry Christmas. What a gift!”

H-E-B told the outlet in a statement that it is committed to serving its customers year-round, but especially during the holiday season.

“During this busy holiday season when our registers were temporarily down at one of our stores, we gave all those with full baskets their groceries for free,” the statement reads. “The customer experience is at the heart of what we do!”

