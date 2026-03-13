A 25-year-old mountain biker died nearly a month after a rattlesnake bit him in Irvine, California.

Julian Enrique Hernandez was at the Quail Hill Trailhead on February 1 when the snake bit him. He was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment and placed in the Intensive Care Unit but died on March 4, Fox 11 reported Thursday.

The Orange County Coroner’s Office officially attributed his death to an animal bite, and Irvine Police Department Public Information Officer Kyle Oldoerp explained the circumstances of the encounter that left Hernandez with the fatal bite on his leg, per ABC 7.

“He was adjusting his shoe on his bike, which caused him to fall over into some brush and then it’s our understanding that that’s when the rattlesnake bit him,” Oldoerp stated.

Hernandez’s family has since said they want more answers about what happened to their loved one.

Dr. William Woo of Kaiser Permanente told ABC 7 deaths from rattlesnake bites are rare and using antivenom is most effective when it is quickly administered to the victim. However, complications can arise.

“A lot of factors matter. Your age, location of the bite, how quickly you get care, underlying conditions, but even if all of that is in your favor, it is still a possibility,” he said.

According to the California Poison Control System’s website, rattlesnakes are venomous and are not always heard when they are nearby.

The site reads:

Rattlesnakes are commonly found on hiking trails and in rural areas throughout California. The California Poison Control System receives hundreds of rattlesnake exposure calls every year, especially during April to October—when the weather is warmer and people head outdoors. Severe or even life-threatening symptoms may occur within minutes or couple of hours after a rattlesnake bite.

The information on the site emphasizes that it is imperative for a victim to call 911 and get help as soon as possible.

The site also advises anyone bitten by a rattlesnake to remain calm, call 911, and keep the bite site elevated above your heart.

“Rattlesnakes are venomous animals that should be admired from afar. They only bite to defend themselves,” the site read.

Hernandez slipped into a coma before he passed away, according to KTLA:

Authorities have urged people to stay on marked trails and remain vigilant during warm days when rattlesnakes tend to appear.