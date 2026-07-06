PHOTOS: Bald Eagle Named ‘Independence’ Takes Delta Plane to Philly for America 250 Celebrations

A Delta Air Lines flight enjoyed a special winged passenger on Friday as America celebrated its 250th birthday.

Passengers aboard the flight from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on their way to Philadelphia were privileged to fly with a bald eagle named Independence, or Indy for short, Simple Flying reported Saturday.

Indy is Auburn University Raptor Center’s resident ambassador who was on her way to participate in Fourth of July events including the America 250 Time Capsule dedication and burial ceremony at Independence Hall.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Indy was injured when she was young before becoming the center’s ambassador. She is also among the “War Eagles” who fly over the stadium at football games and has also done so in Philadelphia during the Eagles’ games.

The university said Indy was accompanied by staffers from the center who coordinated with officials before takeoff. Auburn also told fellow travelers to have earplugs in case she decided to make some noise during the flight as she sat inside the carrier that took up two plane seats.

The center later shared a photo of Indy in Philadelphia looking regal as people gazed upon her and took photos.

“Auburn University Raptor Center had the privilege of attending the America 250 Time Capsule Dedication in Philadelphia. We are grateful for the America250 organizers, our partners, and the people of Philadelphia for their warm hospitality. Thank you for welcoming Indy the bald eagle and our team. It was a privilege to represent Auburn, to celebrate America’s past, and to champion conservation for its future. War Eagle!” the post read:

The center shared a photo on Sunday of Indy after she made the return journey to Alabama, thanking flight crews, gate agents, pilots, airport workers, TSA officers, veterinarians, event organizers, and others who made the journey a success:

“Your collaboration allowed us to share the story of America’s national bird on a national stage while ensuring Indy’s health, safety, and comfort remained the highest priority every step of the journey,” the post stated.