A young man who had a wife and two children died when he drowned at Carillon Beach in Florida on Sunday while trying to untangle a seagull from his fishing line.

When 31-year-old William “Stone” Romberg swam out to rescue the bird the hook got caught on his hand and he tried to swim back to shore. However, he was swept up in the current that pushed him further away from shore and drowned, Fox Weather reported Thursday.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said friends at the scene saw Romberg swim out to free the bird but he disappeared in the current and was found moments later tangled in the fishing line, WJHG reported Tuesday.

The officials said Romberg’s friends performed CPR on him.

Stone was a beach service manager for La Dolce Vita rentals, which shared its sadness over the loss in a social media post Tuesday:

It is with heavy hearts that we share the devastating loss of our friend and coworker, William “Stone” Romberg. Stone was a valued part of our LDV family, remembered for his kind heart, hard work, and willingness to always lend a hand. Stone tragically lost his life while fishing at the beach and attempting to help a bird caught in his fishing line. His kindness left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him, and he will be deeply missed. Our hearts are especially with his wife, Taylor, and their two little girls, Hadley and Lainey, during this unimaginable time.

As of Thursday morning, a GoFundMe set up to help support the man’s family had raised over $200,000.

“This heartbreaking loss has left Stone’s wife, Taylor, and their two little girls, Hadley and Lainey, facing the days ahead without him. While nothing can take away their pain, donations will help ease the family’s immediate financial burden and support Taylor and the girls with near-term needs in the days ahead,” the page read.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) website advises people on how to escape dangerous currents:

“Please consider donating if you are able, and keep Stone’s family in your thoughts and prayers. Any amount will mean so much and will help surround Taylor, Hadley, and Lainey with care and support as they navigate this unimaginable loss,” the GoFundMe page stated.