Abbas: Palestinians to ‘Halt’ Agreements with Israel

The Jerusalem Post reports: Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas announced on Thursday that the Palestinian leadership has decided to “halt” all agreements signed with Israel. Abbas reached out to Hamas, offering to end the dispute between the movement and his ruling Fatah faction.

“We announce the leadership’s decision to stop dealing with agreements signed with the Israeli side,” Abbas said during an emergency meeting of PA leaders in Ramallah. The meeting was called to discuss this week’s demolition of Palestinian buildings in the Wadi al-Hummus area near the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sur Baher.

“As of tomorrow, we will lay mechanisms for implementing the decision taken by the Palestinian Central Council,” Abbas said, adding that a special committee will be formed to follow up on the decision.

