The Times of Israel reports: Palestinian Islamic Jihad declared Tuesday that it was preparing for war with Israel after the IDF carried out a dawn assassination of one of the terror group’s senior leaders in the northern Gaza Strip.

“These terrorist crimes are aggression and a declaration of war on the Palestinian people, and the enemy bears for responsibility for them,” PIJ said in a statement following Israel’s targeted killing of Baha Abu al-Ata.

BREAKING: We just targeted Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza, Baha Abu Al Ata.

Al Ata was directly responsible for hundreds of terror attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers. His next attack was imminent.#JihadEnough pic.twitter.com/h6VXzdwcmz — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 12, 2019

“The Al-Quds Brigades [PIJ’s military wing] and the valiant resistance, which announced a mobilization [of its fighters] and started to hit back against this aggression and terrorism, will continue to forcefully and courageously defend the dignity of the Palestinian people,” it said.

According to the Al-Quds Brigades, Abu al-Ata, 42, was “one of the most prominent members of its military council and the commander of the northern part of the [Gaza Strip].”

PRECISION STRIKE: This is the building we surgically targeted overnight to thwart the imminent threat of Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza, Baha Abu Al Ata. Shejaiyah, Gaza pic.twitter.com/NkNlWAPMhy — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 12, 2019

