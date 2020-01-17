France Sending Charles de Gaulle Aircraft Carrier to Middle East

France’s nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle is being tasked with a support role in the Middle East to back the country’s military operations in the region, President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday. He added a protection force is being supplied by naval elements from Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Spain, and Greece.

“The aircraft carrier will support Chammal operations (in the Middle East) from January to April 2020 before deploying to the Atlantic Ocean and the North Sea”, Macron said at a New Year speech to the French military as reported by Reuters and carried by France 24 wire service.

The deployment comes amid growing tensions between Iran and the United States, and French concerns the fight against Islamic State terrorists may be weakened within that context.

The carrier and its battle group of accompanying warships will be deployed to the region later this month and end in April.

The French military began Operation Chammal, aimed at supporting the Iraqi army in the fight against Islamic State, in 2014.

“Once more our plane carrier will be the centre for combined operations amongst several European countries,” Macron said.

“Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Spain, Greece will participate in the escort of the Charles de Gaulle during this mission,” he added.

The warship recently finished an 18-month upgrade at a cost of $1.5 billion (Dh 5.5 billion) that included modifications to the ship’s radar and deck landing systems.

Its battle group usually consists of three destroyers, a submarine and a supply ship.

The carrier also supported the NATO campaign in Libya in 2011, and before that took part in operations provifng flight operations over Afghanistan in 2001.