Netanyahu: Gantz’s Stated Suport for Trump Peace Plan Is ‘One Big Con’

TEL AVIV – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday told media personality Mark Levin his political rival Benny Gantz was putting on “one big con” when he expressed support for Donald Trump’s peace plan, citing the Blue and White leader’s close aides who compared the U.S. president to Hitler.

In an interview on Levin’s show, “Life, Liberty & Levin,” Netanyahu claimed Gantz “pretended” to be moderate and the fact that he didn’t dismiss his two aides is proof of this.

“I’m familiar with this,” said Levin. “Two staffers who refer to our president in one way or another as Hitler, and Mr. Gantz keeps them on board as senior advisers.”

Netanyahu earlier this month called on Gantz to fire the two men.

In one case, one of Gantz’s closest aides who accompanied him to Washington to meet with Trump last month, in the past posted dozens of inflammatory tweets about the American president, including referring to him as a “psychopath,” “Donald Adolf Trump,” and remarking that “Mein Trumpf” was the book of the 21st century.

That same week, Gantz’s longtime campaign strategist Joel Benenson was also discovered to have made incendiary comments on social media against President Donald Trump, including calling him “deranged,” “bigot” and “narcissist” as well as drawing comparison’s with Hitler.

Gantz and his team, Netanyahu said, is “putting on an act” to make the Israeli public believe that they back Trump’s peace plan.

“These people who call President Trump Hitler are for President Trump’s plan? Come on, give me a break. So this is one big con job. That’s what it is.”

Netanyahu described the plan as “terrific.”

“It recognizes the legitimacy and the sovereignty of Israel over communities in our ancestral homeland, in Judea and Samaria,” he said, using the biblical name for the West Bank.

“It’s a strategic buffer against invasion and smuggling of weapons from the east,” he said.