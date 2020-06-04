Poll: Half of Israelis Support West Bank Annexation

TEL AVIV – Half of Israelis support annexing the Jordan Valley and parts of the West Bank, although that number drops again by half if the step would be taken without U.S. support, a new poll showed on Wednesday.

A quarter of Israelis polled by the Israel Democracy Institute think tank said they wanted the government to apply sovereignty to Jewish settlements in West Bank settlements and the Jordan Valley without waiting for U.S. backing.

Around 30 percent were against the move and 20 percent said they did not know or else declined to answer.

Annexation could be brought to a vote in the Knesset as early as July 1.