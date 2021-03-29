MV Ever Given Reaches Great Bitter Lake, Clearing Suez Canal

The MV Ever Given reached Great Bitter Lake, clearing the Suez Canal on Monday.

Six days after it first ran aground in the Suez Canal, Bloomberg correspondent Javier Blas shared a video showing the MV Ever Given floating in the Great Bitter Lake. The behemoth transport was finally dislodged from its position at approximately 9:12 AM EDT on Monday morning.

The Ever Given container ship has now arrived at the Great Bitter Lake, effectively clearing the Suez Canal. Video is from my colleague @S_Elwardany who’s on the ground | #SuezCrisis pic.twitter.com/WXNludpblO — Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) March 29, 2021

The Egyptian crew of the Mashhour — one of the tug boats responsible for finally towing the Ever Given out of its predicament — celebrated their efforts in a video posted to Twitter by user Anas Alhajji. In the video, the crew is victoriously chanting “Mashhour is number one!”

The Egyptian Team of the Tug boat “Mashhour” (pronounced mash- hoor) celebrates the success of freeing the #EverGiven After it got stuck in the Suez Canal.

They are chanting: Mashhour is number 1” pic.twitter.com/kZfFYvLP5f — Anas Alhajji (@anasalhajji) March 29, 2021

All told, the Ever Given blocked 437 ships on what is widely considered the most important trade bottleneck in the world. As canal traffic through the Suez Canal begins to resume, the Ever Given is set to undergo inspections. Over 30,000 cubic meters of sand were shifted to free the vessel from its diagonal position across the man-made waterway.