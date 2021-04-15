Iran Navy Chief Promises ‘Grinding Response’ Awaits Foreign Intruders

Iran’s Navy Commander, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, said Thursday no foreign warships would dare enter its territorial waters because of the nation’s seaborne superiority, promising a “grinding response” awaits any intruders that tried.

The claim follows a similar boast of military superioity made last month by Major General Hossein Salami, commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), who said Iran has such military strength and experience in dynamic modern warfare no enemy can even dream of beating it.

The IRNA news agency reports Khanzadi and Iran’s IRGC Navy Commander, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, attended a meeting Wednesday to explore possibilities of further cooperation between the two forces.

Khanzadi said “Iran’s foes were aware of the fact that in case of making any threat, they would receive a grinding response from Iran’s faithful navy forces.”

He claimed the current security state in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman and adjacent waters has been achieved by the constant presence of Iran’s superior Army Navy and IRGC Navy forces, IRNA added.

Iran’s continued boasts of absolute superiority are not new, as Breitbart News has previously reported.

General Salami last year affirmed Iran is seeking revenge against the U.S. and other foes that “will be hard, firm, regrettable, decisive and complete.”

The major general was speaking at the funeral of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, semi-official domestic news agency IRNA reports.

Just how Iran would its harsh punishments was not outlined, however two years ago Salami declared Iran has special “hidden” military powers it is ready to unleash at any moment on an unsuspecting world.

It has also warned skiboats in massed numbers would be enough to swarm an enemy ship as it has tried before, although the U.S. Navy seemed singularly unimpressed at the time:

