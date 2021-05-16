Christians Donate Portable Bomb Shelters to Israeli Communities

Christians from around the globe have donated nine portable bomb shelters to Israeli communities near the Gaza border that have come under attack over the past few days.

The shelters will be delivered in the coming days, with six additional six shelters bound for the Israeli border with Lebanon.

The International Christian Embassy in Jerusalem (ICEJ) led the effort.

“Christians around the world want to do something positive to help Israel now,” David Parsons, ICEJ vice president and senior international spokesman, told the Jerusalem Post.

“They are praying and standing up for Israel in their own countries but feel this is something that they can do to really make a contribution to the security and peace in Israel,” Parsons continued.

Most of the shelters have gone to daycare centers, schools, youth centers, and medical clinics — places that cannot run without decent bomb shelters.

ICEJ President Dr. Jürgen Bühler said the donations also send a message that Christians support Israel.

The Jerusalem Post also noted the volume of rockets that have targeted Israel:

Some 2,900 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel since the beginning of the operation dubbed by the military as “Guardians of the Walls,” of which some 450 fell inside the enclave. The Iron Dome intercepted some 1,150 rockets.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) also leveled a building this weekend that contained Hamas terror assets and offices for news outlets such as the Associated Press.

The IDF said in a statement that it gave civilians enough advance warning for them to evacuate the building.