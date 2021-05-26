The head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees apologized Tuesday for telling Israel’s Channel 12 in an interview Israeli military strikes in the Gaza Strip were “precise” and “sophisticated.”

Gaza director of United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) Matthias Schmale’s remarks sparked outrage from the Gaza-ruling Hamas terror group, which accused him of being a “spokesperson for the occupation army” who was exonerating Israel over the deaths of 254 Palestinians.

After acknowledging the IDF’s strikes were “very precise,” Schmale told Channel 12: “I also have the impression that there is a huge sophistication in the way the Israeli military struck over the last 11 days.”

He also said while at least 1,000 residential units were destroyed, there were not currently any shortages of food, medicine or water in Gaza as Israel had reopened the crossings.

Well, there you have it: the Gaza head of UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian humanitarian matters, says he "would not dispute" Israel's claim that its airstrikes were "very precise," noting that "they didn't hit, with some exceptions, civilian targets." pic.twitter.com/HFTPouHnH5 — Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) May 25, 2021

“I’ve had many colleagues describe to me that they feel that, in comparison with the 2014 war, this time the strikes felt much more vicious in terms of their impact,” Schmale said. “So yes, they didn’t hit – with some exceptions – civilian targets, but the viciousness, ferocity of the strikes was heavily felt.”

More than 4,000 terror rockets were launched at Israel from the Hamas-ruling Gaza Strip over a period of 11 days. According to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry, more than 230 Palestinians were killed in retaliatory strikes by the IDF against terror targets, 59 of them children.

Israel says more than 150 of those killed were terrorists from Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror groups. Many, including children, were also killed by errant Hamas rockets. At least 450 rockets were misfired and landed within Gaza itself.