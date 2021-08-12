Anti-Israel Human Rights Watch Admits Hamas Terror Rocket Fire a War Crime

The attacks “flagrantly violated” the laws of war, the New York-based group said in its report.

The report also acknowledged Israel’s claim that Palestinian rockets and mortars had misfired, and landed within Gaza, killing and injuring an unknown number of Palestinians. According to the report, one rocket that had fallen short above the city of Jabalya killed seven civilians and injured 15.

Israel reportedly showed U.S. officials “smoking gun” intelligence indicating that the Palestinian Hamas terrorist organization was using the Jala Tower in Gaza, which also housed the Associated Press, Al Jazeera, and other international news outlets. https://t.co/FnHZ0yH7kv — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 16, 2021

More than 4,300 terror rockets were launched at Israel from the Hamas-ruling Gaza Strip from May 11. According to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry, more than 230 Palestinians were killed in retaliatory strikes by the IDF against terror targets, 59 of them children.

Israel says more than 150 of those killed were terrorists from Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror groups. Many, including children, were also killed by errant Hamas rockets. At least 680 rockets were misfired and landed within Gaza itself, the Israeli military said.