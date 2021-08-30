Hamas Slams Abbas for ‘Stabbing Palestinians in Back’ by Meeting Israeli Defense Minister

Hamas and Islamic Jihad slammed Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday for “stabbing the Palestinian people in the back” by meeting with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz a day earlier.

“President Mahmoud Abbas’s meeting with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz is a stab in the back of the Palestinian people and what they have sacrificed. It is a betrayal of the blood of the martyrs,” Hamas spokesperson Abd al-Latif al-Qanou was quoted by the Times of Israel as saying.

A second Hamas spokesperson, Hazim Qasim, further accused Abbas of “encouraging Arab countries to normalize with Israel” by meeting Gantz, an ironic charge given that the PA at the time described the Trump-led normalization deals a “stab in the back.”

“This weakens the Palestinian stance that rejects normalization,” Qasim said.

The Gaza-based Islamic Jihad terror group joined the fray, noting Gantz’s past as the Israel Defense Forces’ Chief of Staff.

“The blood of children killed by the army on Gantz’s orders has not yet dried, even as President Abbas meets him in Ramallah,” said Islamic Jihad spokesperson Tariq Silmi in a statement.

Gantz and Abbas’ meeting marked the first time in over a decade that senior Palestinian and Israeli officials had been in the same room for discussions.

The meeting took place hours after Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett returned from Washington, DC, where he met with President Joe Biden.

“This evening I met with PA [President] Mahmoud Abbas to discuss security-policy, civilian and economic issues,” Gantz tweeted after the late-night exchange.

He added Israel was ready to strengthen the Palestinian economy.

Senior Palestinian Authority official Hussein al-Sheikh also tweeted the two had discussed “all aspects of Palestinian-Israeli relations.”