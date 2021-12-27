Major General Hossein Salami, commander of Iran’s paramilitary Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), on Sunday threatened Israel’s leaders he is ready to “cut off their hands” if they threaten attacks of any sort.

He spoke at the conclusion of an exercise code-named the Great Prophet 17 (Payambare Azam 17) in which Iran tested a slew of new missiles, the Tehran Times reports.

Claiming the missile part of the drill is carrying “very clear and obvious messages,” General Salami said, “The message of this drill is a serious, real, and field warning to threats by the Zionist regime’s officials that they should take care not to make mistakes and faults and if they make mistakes, we will cut off their hands.”

The IRGC Commander-in-Chief said the difference between the actual operation and the IRGC’s missile drill was only in changing the angles of launching the missile. “Therefore, enemies must watch their words,” the general further cautioned, continuing a stream of threats against Israel and her allies made over the past 24 months.

Iran General Hossein Salami said he seeks revenge against the U.S. that "will be hard, firm, regrettable, decisive and complete." https://t.co/9xWXPX0JEW — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 7, 2020

As Breitbart News reported, in May he said Israeli society is “breaking apart at the seams” as it faced the manly disposition of Iranian forces.

“The Zionist system is breaking apart, faltering, and crumbling from within. Over the past year and a half, they tried to project a powerful image of themselves, namely inflate themselves like a balloon,” a clearly excited General Salami said.

“Israeli regime’s destruction may take only one operation.”

The general then turned his sights on the U.S.’s security presence in the Middle East, saying it has been “weakened…. Any foreign extra-regional force in the region is viewed as a foreign body here and has to leave the region sooner or later.”

Iran will wipe the United States and Israel from the map if they cross Tehran's red lines, military leader Gen. Hossein Salami warned. https://t.co/Whg2ngXA3R — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 26, 2019

Last week Iran fired cruise missiles during a major military exercise across the country’s south, as Breitbart News reported.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency did not specify the type and range of the missiles but it said five cruise missiles and an unspecified number of attack drones successfully hit their targets.

The Guard in the past has said it has cruise missiles with ranges of 620 miles. It also has missiles that range up to 1,250 miles, more than enough to reach archenemy Israel and U.S. military bases in the region.