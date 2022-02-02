U.S. Sends Destroyer, Fighter Planes to UAE as Attacks Escalate

The United States confirmed Wednesday it will deploy a guided-missile destroyer as well as fighter jets to assist the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following ongoing rocket attacks from Iran-backed Yemini rebels.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin announced on Twitter the U.S. will send “the USS Cole to conduct a joint patrol with the UAE Navy”, as well as “a port call to Abu Dhabi”, in a bid to show the U.S.’ commitment to the “U.S.-UAE strategic partnership”.

Austin also confirmed the U.S. will deploy “5th Gen Fighters to the region” to “assist the UAE against the current threat”. It is unclear at this stage whether the fighters will be used as a strategy to shoot down missiles or take offensive action against the rebels.

The decision to send U.S. military assets to the region follows a rocket attack on UAE capital Abu Dhabi that was intercepted by UAE forces on Sunday.

The attack coincided with Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit where he met with Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, in the first presidential state visit to the United Arab Emirates since the Trump-led Abraham Accords built new diplomatic relations between the two nations in 2020.

The United Arab Emirates and Israel on Tuesday signed a visa waiver agreement, making the Gulf country the first Arab state that Israelis can travel to without a visa. https://t.co/XFxM3ZEhbK — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 22, 2020

Austin’s statement also referenced a meeting he had with the Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed where the Defense Secretary “reiterated his strong condemnation” on the Houthi Yemini rebel rocket attacks that “caused civilian casualties” and “threatened U.S. and Emirati armed forces stationed at the Al Dhafra Air Base”.

On January 17th 2022, three migrant workers were killed during a rocket attack on Abu Dhabi’s oil facilities and airport, and on the 24th of Janaury U.S. troops had to take shelter in bunkers at Al Dhafra Air Base when two ballistic missiles were shot down over Abu Dhabi, France 24 reports.

The civil war in Yemen started in 2014 when the Iranian-backed Houthis seized Yemen’s capital Sanaa, which prompted Saudi Arabia to intervene in the region and support the Yemini government.

Al-Qaeda in Yemen congratulated the Taliban on Wednesday for its successful takeover of Afghanistan earlier this week. https://t.co/V8F7GjlYQh — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 21, 2021

The UAE also backed their ally Saudi Arabia in the conflict, and while not the leader of the military intervention experienced Houthi terrorist attacks on their state assets. The Houthi rebels hold the UAE responsible for their multiple military defeats against the Giants Brigades militia – a UAE-trained militia who fights for the Yemeni government.

The United Nations reports that in 2020 nearly 1,500 child soldiers recruited by the Houthi rebels died, and hundreds more were killed in 2021, which has prompted calls in the international community to try and end the conflict.