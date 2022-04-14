Israel Thwarts Major Terrorist Attack Planned for Passover Eve

Israel security forces thwarted a major terrorist attack planned for Passover Eve, Hebrew media reports said Thursday.

Six suspects were detained in a raid by the military and Border Police special forces in Silwad, a village near Ramallah, following a tip that they were planning an attack, likely in Jerusalem.

Several dozen Palestinians threw rocks at security vehicles in an attempt to prevent the arrests.

One of the suspects, 33-year-old Maad Hamed, is a member of the Hamas terror organization who carried out a shooting attack in 2015, killing one Israeli and wounding three others.

According to the Shin Bet security agency, Hamed escaped custody from a Palestinian Authority jail with the intention of carrying out an another attack against Israelis.

Clashes in the West Bank town of Silwad, northeast of Ramallah, as IDF troops entered to arrest several Palestinian suspects. According to reports, a home has been surrounded, and forces are calling on someone inside to turn themselves in. pic.twitter.com/xZdQTfKJ6a — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) April 13, 2022

Also on Wednesday, an Israeli man was rescued from a lynching by a Palestinian mob in Bethlehem, Israel Hayom reported.

The mob set fire to his car but he managed to escape.