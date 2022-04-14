Israel Thwarts Major Terrorist Attack Planned for Passover Eve

israel security forces
AFP
Deborah Brand

Israel security forces thwarted a major terrorist attack planned for Passover Eve, Hebrew media reports said Thursday.

Six suspects were detained in a raid by the military and Border Police special forces in Silwad, a village near Ramallah, following a tip that they were planning an attack, likely in Jerusalem.

Several dozen Palestinians threw rocks at security vehicles in an attempt to prevent the arrests.

One of the suspects, 33-year-old Maad Hamed, is a member of the Hamas terror organization who carried out a shooting attack in 2015, killing one Israeli and wounding three others.

According to the Shin Bet security agency, Hamed escaped custody from a Palestinian Authority jail with the intention of carrying out an another attack against Israelis.

Also on Wednesday, an Israeli man was rescued from a lynching by a Palestinian mob in Bethlehem, Israel Hayom reported.

The mob set fire to his car but he managed to escape.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.