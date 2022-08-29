Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday warned his country would not be party to a nuclear deal if U.N. inspectors did not drop their investigation of undeclared nuclear sites, and issued a threat to Israel against carrying out military action.

Raisi’s remarks were made at a press conference and come as world powers seek to revive a tattered nuclear deal.

Israel has warned that the deal is far worse than its 2015 predecessor and would allow Iran to acquire a nuclear bomb by 2031.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has demanded answers from Iran on enriched uranium particles found at three sites that were undeclared by Iran to have nuclear activity.

Without settling the issue of the traces, Raisi warned on Monday, “speaking about an agreement has no meaning.”

According to the IAEA’s estimates, Iran’s total enriched stockpile was 3,809.3 kilograms, and the regime is continuing to breach the 2015 deal’s 3.67 percent limit.

The 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers capped at 300 kilograms (660 pounds) of a specific compound, the equivalent of 202.8 kg of uranium.

Iran’s stockpile of 60 percent enriched uranium is enough to produce at least one nuclear bomb, AP reported.

Iran has blamed Israel for a spate of recent attacks on its nuclear sites, as well as a senior scientist.

Israel has made it clear that it is not obligated by the nuclear agreement, should it be signed, and it will do whatever is necessary to prevent Iran from obtaining a bomb.

Raisi on Monday warned that if Israel goes ahead with its threats to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, it “will see if anything from the Zionist regime will remain or not.”