WATCH: Arab-Israeli Lets Dog Drive Car, Is Arrested

An Arab-Israeli man was arrested for allowing his dog to “drive” his car, after a video of the incident circulated on social media.

The 35-year-old from the Arab village of Ein Naqquba near Jerusalem uploaded a video of his best friend in his lap with his front paws holding the steering wheel and making their way through the narrow village streets.

The man was subsequently arrested and taken for questioning on suspicion of reckless driving. His dog was not interrogated.

Police also found that his car did not have a licence for being on the road.

“Those who carry out such acts put people’s lives in danger. We will continue to prosecute suspects of traffic offenses who endanger other road users with their actions,” a police statement said.